Dr Harry meets a groodle that’s aggressive to other dogs
Walter's owners need some new strategies. - by Dr. Harry Cooper
Dr Harry meets Walter, a very cute and cuddly groodle. But Walter becomes aggressive towards other dogs when they get too close whilst on a lead during a walk. After Dr Harry’s visit, owners Kahli and her sister Alyse have gained some tips and strategies to keep Walter under control.
