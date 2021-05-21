Dr Harry meets Walter, a very cute and cuddly groodle. But Walter becomes aggressive towards other dogs when they get too close whilst on a lead during a walk. After Dr Harry’s visit, owners Kahli and her sister Alyse have gained some tips and strategies to keep Walter under control.

