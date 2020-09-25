You’d think the best way to teach a young puppy how to behave would be to introduce him or her to an older pup role model. But as Dr Harry is about to find out, it can go horribly wrong! When Melinda brought home a 16-week old cavoodle, Oscar, to keep her nine-month old cavoodle, Audrey, company, she’d hoped that Audrey’s toilet training would rub off on her family’s newest addition. Instead, Audrey seems to have gone backwards, and now the pair of them are piddling all over the house! Can Dr Harry convince Oscar and Audrey to pee outside?

You might also like:

You can now borrow a puppy

How to puppy-proof your home

30 of the cutest names for a puppy