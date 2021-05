In Canberra, Dr Harry meets Laura and her dog Becks, who she got during Covid in 2020. As a result of not growing up around other people, he’s very scared of visitors. After Dr Harry teaches Laura a few simple tricks, Becks is soon on the path to greeting visitors with gusto.

