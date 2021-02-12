Make your street number stand out from the crowd with a personalised planter Simon Griffiths

Easy steps to make a house number planter

Gather your supplies

135 c 20mm x 3m karri decking

House numbers

Respect 35cm charcoal planter trough

Array of succulents

You'll also need

Mitre saw

Drill driver

Countersinking drill bit

Exterior PVA glue

30 and 50mm galvanised screws

2mm drill bit

50mm nails

Hammer

Nail punch

Wood putty

50 x 50 x 40mm galvanised angle brackets (4)

18mm pan head screws

Sander

Decking stain in Natural

Painting equipment

Fixing to suit house wall

Cacti and succulent potting mix

Components

Cleats

250 x 135 x 20mm (2)

Backing boards

635 x 135 x 20mm karri decking (2)

Sides

145 x 135 x 20mm (2)

Front

395 x 135 x 20mm (1)

Split batten

260 x 135 x 20mm (1)

Step 1

Cut components from karri decking with a mitre saw. Cut one end of the cleats on a 45 degree angle through the timber. Placed at the top, the angle on this piece will let the cleat shed water if it gets wet.

Step 2

Step 2 Simon Griffiths

Use a counter-sinking drill bit to drill screw holes through the cleats to attach them to the backing boards. Allow at least 3 holes per board on each cleat, staggering the screws.

Step 3

Step 3 Simon Griffiths

Spread exterior glue on cleats and sit on backing boards about 50mm from ends. Predrill through countersunk holes in cleats into backing boards, then screw together using 30mm screws.

Step 4

Step 4 Simon Griffiths

Spread glue on ends of sides and butt into front flush with the end. Predrill through front into sides using a 2mm drill bit. Nail through the pilot holes using 50mm nails.

Step 5

Step 5 Simon Griffiths

Use a nail punch to drive heads of nails just below surface of the timber.

Step 6

Step 6 Simon Griffiths

Fill nail holes using putty to match timber. As karri doesn't have a ready match, jarrah and white were mixed here for colour. Fill nail holes and let dry.

Step 7

Step 7 Simon Griffiths

Attach angle brackets to inside of front. Make angles about 90mm from each end and 4mm from bottom edge. Predrill and screw using 18mm pan head screws. Also attach brackets to front of lower backing board where planter will sit.

Step 8

Step 8 Simon Griffiths

Hold front and side assembly against backing board and mark where sides will sit. Predrill holes through backing board, doing 3 holes per side. Spread glue on ends of sides and screw to backing board using 50mm screws.

Step 9

Use sander to sand whole planter and backing board smooth. Remove dust, then apply 2 coats of decking stain. Let dry and sand lightly after each coat.

Step 10

Predrill backing board and attach house number to board.

Step 11

Step 11 Simon Griffiths

Cut split batten board in half lengthways with saw on a 45 degree angle, cutting through the timber. Screw 1 half of split batten to unit with angled cut facing the board and at the bottom of the batten. Screw other half to house with fixings to suit the wall, with the angled cut facing the wall and at top of the batten. The height should suit batten on planter. Lift planter onto wall and slide down so battens interlock.

Step 12

Plant out trough with succulents using cacti and succulent potting mix. Sit trough on brackets in planter box.

