The results were found by assessing the faces of dogs to find the closest to the golden ratio, an algebraic equation which can be used to measure symmetry. While typically used for architecture and design, it turns out the equation can also be applied to animals.

Dalmations are the cutest dog breed, according to the study. Chris Warnes / aremediasyndication.com.au

The spotted dog, most familiar to the masses for being the star of two Disney movies, received a 67% score on the golden ratio scale. While Irish Water Spaniel got 66% and Wire Fox Terrie reached 65%.

Have a look at the line-up below to see if your doggo made the list.

Wire Fox Terriers took out third place Money Beach

Top 20 cutest dog breeds

1. Dalmatian

2. Irish Water Spaniel

3. Wire Fox Terrier

4. Labrador

5. Basset Hound

6. Samoyed

7. Jack Russell

8. Rottweiler

9. St. Bernard

10. Golden Retriever





Golden Retrievers were listed as the 10th cutest dog breed. Kristina Soljo / aremediasyndication.com.au

11. Newfoundland

12. Pug

13. Schnauzer

14. Leonberger

15. Cavapoo

16. Springador

17. Siberian Husky

18. Bernese Mountain Dog

19. Old English Bulldog

20. Bloodhound

Labradors took out the fourth spot Getty

The website also assessed which pets overall are the cutest - with some surprising results. Cats took out the top spot, while dogs on the other hand, didn't even make the top three! Unique pets like ferrets, rabbits and hamsters came in at 2nd, 3rd and 4th place, respectively.

Top 5 cutest pets

1. Cats

2. Ferrets

3. Rabbits

4. Hamsters

5. Dogs

Cats were awarded the top gong for cutest pet. Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au

New pet owner essentials

If you're about to become the proud owner of your very own dog, or even if your a long-term pet parent, these are the essential accessories you should pick up.

Pet House

Help your dog get cosy in it's new home with a plush fur bed it can snuggle into at night.

The Iconic

Get everything you need in one place with this must-have doggo kit which includes dog wash, kennel spray, a wash cloth and a travel bag to store everything in.

Booktopia

If you want to put the time in to better understand your dog, then pick up this handy guidebook which covers everything from barking to what words send dogs into tail-wagging, excitable frenzy.

Petstock

A new dog is likely to bark at everything, and we mean everything. An outdoor barking control device is a fuss-free and safe way to train them out of it. It also works on neighbours or older dog who still can't shake the habit. Who said you can't teach an old dog new tricks?

Etsy

Whether you went for a classic popular dog name like Angel, Fluffy or Bluey, or opted for something a bit more unique like Luna or Shadow, you can get it engraved on this handmade dog bowl.

Petbarn

With winter on the way it might be a good time to invest in a pet jacket as cute as your pet. No matter the size of your pup, this zipped jacket with thermal lining will keep them protected from cold, wind and rain.