The results were found by assessing the faces of dogs to find the closest to the golden ratio, an algebraic equation which can be used to measure symmetry. While typically used for architecture and design, it turns out the equation can also be applied to animals.
The spotted dog, most familiar to the masses for being the star of two Disney movies, received a 67% score on the golden ratio scale. While Irish Water Spaniel got 66% and Wire Fox Terrie reached 65%.
Have a look at the line-up below to see if your doggo made the list.
Top 20 cutest dog breeds
1. Dalmatian
2. Irish Water Spaniel
3. Wire Fox Terrier
4. Labrador
5. Basset Hound
6. Samoyed
7. Jack Russell
8. Rottweiler
9. St. Bernard
10. Golden Retriever
11. Newfoundland
12. Pug
13. Schnauzer
14. Leonberger
15. Cavapoo
16. Springador
17. Siberian Husky
18. Bernese Mountain Dog
19. Old English Bulldog
20. Bloodhound
The website also assessed which pets overall are the cutest - with some surprising results. Cats took out the top spot, while dogs on the other hand, didn't even make the top three! Unique pets like ferrets, rabbits and hamsters came in at 2nd, 3rd and 4th place, respectively.
Top 5 cutest pets
1. Cats
2. Ferrets
3. Rabbits
4. Hamsters
5. Dogs
New pet owner essentials
If you're about to become the proud owner of your very own dog, or even if your a long-term pet parent, these are the essential accessories you should pick up.
1. Dog Bed, from $164, Pet House
Help your dog get cosy in it's new home with a plush fur bed it can snuggle into at night.
2. Dog Essentials Kit, $50, The Iconic
Get everything you need in one place with this must-have doggo kit which includes dog wash, kennel spray, a wash cloth and a travel bag to store everything in.
3. Doggie Language: A Guide to Understanding Your Best Friend, $17.50, Booktopia
If you want to put the time in to better understand your dog, then pick up this handy guidebook which covers everything from barking to what words send dogs into tail-wagging, excitable frenzy.
4. Petsafe outdoor barking deterrent, $149.99, Petstock
A new dog is likely to bark at everything, and we mean everything. An outdoor barking control device is a fuss-free and safe way to train them out of it. It also works on neighbours or older dog who still can't shake the habit. Who said you can't teach an old dog new tricks?
5. Personalised bowl, from $61.95, Etsy
Whether you went for a classic popular dog name like Angel, Fluffy or Bluey, or opted for something a bit more unique like Luna or Shadow, you can get it engraved on this handmade dog bowl.
6. Dog jacket, $54.99, Petbarn
With winter on the way it might be a good time to invest in a pet jacket as cute as your pet. No matter the size of your pup, this zipped jacket with thermal lining will keep them protected from cold, wind and rain.