1. Papillon

Making both our smallest and smartest dog list is the Papillon. These toy spaniels have lots of energy to burn and make great family dogs.

2. Mini Poodle

With all of the traits of a standard Poodle (brains, affection and hypoallergenic) is a miniature poodle. It is also popular to cross poodles with other popular breeds like Golden Retrievers, Labradors and Cavaliers.

3. Pomeranian

The European Pomeranian is one of the smallest dogs in the world weighing between 1.3-3.1kg. Their fluffy coat makes them look a whole lot bigger than they are, these pups are really friendly and playful.

4. Scottish Terrier

Affectionately known as Scotties, Scottish Terriers is known as a big dog with short legs, they’re built close to the ground and aren’t very good runners. They enjoy a calm lifestyle and are strong-willed so sometimes hard to teach if you don’t start early.

5. Schnauzer

There are three different types of Schnauzer, the standard is the most popular which grows to around 46cm tall and weighs up to 20kg. Schnauzers have lots of personalities and are thought to resemble old grumpy men in looks and personality.

6. Maltese Shih Tzu

The original “white fluffy dog” is one of the most protective dogs in the pack. Maltese Shih Tzus can live to 20 years old, they love to yap and chat which is sadly why they often end up abandoned in rescue shelters.

7. Jack Russell Terrier

Little Miss Independent Jack Russells are an active and smart breed that makes the perfect family hound. This type of terrier grows to around 35cm tall and likes to be kept busy both mentally and physically.

8. Chihuahua

Small in size, Chihuahua's make up for it with attitude these pint-sized pups also don’t require too much walking. Fun fact Chihuahua's makeup 4.2% of all canines in Western Australia.

9. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are one of the most loving and loyal dogs. They are affectionately called lap dogs because they’ll be happiest nestled on the couch or by your side.

10. Pug

It’s hard not to fall in love with a pug, their short noses, wrinkly skin and adorable smile is infectious. Pugs are a social breed but don’t need a lot of exercise and are happy leading a quiet lifestyle.

11. French Bulldog

In 2017 they were named the third most popular dog in Australia, French Bulldogs are a cross between Toy Bulldogs and local ratters. Frenchies love people and to be cuddled constantly. They don’t need much exercise and don’t do well in warmer climates as they often find it difficult to regulate their body heat.

12. Corgi

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is another amazing small dog breed and is a favourite of the Queen who has bred ten generations to date. Corgis grow to around 30cm and 14kg and are an extremely affectionate companion dog.

13. Beagle

Beagles have a great sense of smell but are one of the most stubborn and difficult dogs to train. They have a gentle temperament, make very lazy guard dogs but are great for families with small kids.

14. Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terriers have hearts of gold and are extremely loyal to their owners but aren’t afraid to put newcomers in their place. They are also hypoallergenic and great for people with allergies.

15. Dachshund

Dachshunds or Sausage Dogs have a fun and bubbly personality which is great for kiddies. They don’t need a lot of exercise but will constantly vie for your affection.

