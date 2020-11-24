Pet Insurance Australia have determined the most popular pet names in Australia and it turns out Luna and Archie aren't just popular baby names, they came in at number one for both dogs and cats.

Both have been popular baby names as of late as they belong to celebrity children, Luna is Chrissy Teigan’s daughter and Archie is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby.

The top spots also had some old classics including Fluffy, Bear, Teddy and Milo which all took out spots in the male name categories. For the females there were reappearances of Daisy, Rosie and Angel.

While celebrities clearly had an influence, so too have movies with names like Simba, Casper, Alice, Indiana and Buffy proving to be popular in 2020.

When it comes to unusual names there were several bizarrely spelt names that soared into popularity; Nawty, Ajax, Macho and Tarbh.

Have a look at the full list below.

The top 10 female dog names included:

1. Luna

2. Willow

3. Cleo

4. Chilli

5. Hazel

6. Kiki

7. Maisy

8. Angel

9. Belle

10. Bernie

The top 10 male dog names included:

1. Archie

2. Hunter

3. Milo

4. Leo

5. Shadow

6. Simba

7. Bluey

8. Boris

9. Charlie

10. Fluffy

The top 10 female cat names included:

1. Luna

2. Daisy

3. Coco

4. Frankie

5. Rosie

6. Bella

7. Willow

8. Lola

9. Maggie

10. Ruby

The top 10 male cat names included:

1. Archie

2. Charlie

3. Milo

4. Alfie

5. Teddy

6. Ollie

7. Winston

8. Bear

9. Buddy

10. Arlo

