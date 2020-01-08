We’ve pulled together a list of cookbooks inspired by some of the most popular TV series and movies, from Outlander and Supernatural to Star Wars and Harry Potter, there’s something here to excite every TV and movie buff.

1. Outlander Kitchen

$47 plus shipping via Amazon Aus

Outlander Kitchen is the official Outlander companion cookbook that accompanies the hit time-traveling television series starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. Written by Theresa Carle-Sanders with foreword by the original author, Diana Gabaldon, Outlander Kitchen includes recipes such as Castle Leoch hot broth and Mrs. Graham’s oatmeal scones.

Outlander Kitchen

2. Unofficial Harry Potter cookbook

$18.95 plus shipping via Amazon Aus

This hefty tome includes recipes such as pumpkin juice, Kreacher’s French onion soup, Hagrid’s favourite rock cakes, treacle pudding and the Dumbledore’s preferred sweet of choice – lemon drops.

Amazon

3. Supernatural: The Official Cookbook

$26.50 plus shipping via Amazon Aus

If you’re a diner food enthusiast like the Winchester brothers, Supernatural: The Official Cookbook has sweet and savoury recipes to suit everyone. From cherry pie to burgers and fries – and evens Sam’s salads – this book has it all.

Amazon

4. Trueblood: Eats, drinks and bites from Bon Temps

$13 plus shipping via Amazon Aus

The television show all about vampires, werewolves and fairies was a huge success, and now you can make the delicious foods found at Fangtasia and Merlotte’s Bar and Grill at home. From Sweet tea and bloody Mary cocktails to Up-in-Arms biscuits and gravy, this cookbook will tickle your tastebuds.

Amazon

5. The Unofficial Mad Men cookbook

$16.95 plus shipping via Amazon Aus

Learn how to mix an Old Fashioned cocktail just like Don Draper and prepare Oysters Rockefeller like they do at Grand Central Oyster Bar with the Mad Men cookbook. You’ll find 70 recipes perfect for cocktail hour or dinner parties.

Amazon

6. A Feast of Fire and Ice

$50.50 plus shipping via Booktopia

Based on George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones, this book will have you feasting like they do at Winterfell, with a range of recipes inspired by the seven kingdoms and beyond.

Booktopia

7. The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook

$41.50 plus shipping via Angus and Robertson

This cookbook has more than 100 recipes showcasing the cookery and customs of the Crawley household, from centerpieces to puddings.

Angus & Robertson

8. Eat Like A Gilmore

$35 plus shipping via Booktopia

This is the unofficial cookbook for fans of Gilmore Girls, and has everything you need to feel as though you are dining in Stars Hollow. From Rocky Road Cookies to Pumpkin Pancakes, this book has breakfast, lunch and dinner sorted.

Booktopia

9. Star Wars Cookbook: BB-Ate Awaken to the Force of Breakfast and Brunch

$24.75 plus shipping via Booktopia

This lovely book features more than 25 Star Wars-themed breakfast and brunch recipes sure to give all Padawans and their parents an energized start to the day.

Booktopia

10. The Nightmare Before Dinner: Recipes To Die For

$27.80 plus shipping via Amazon Aus

The official cookbook of The Beetle House – a Tim Burton-inspired restaurant – these 60 recipes are inspired by Tim Burton films and you can expect to find recipes for Edward Burger Hands, Silence of the Lamb Chops, Beetle Bacon Bread and Hallowpeno Honey Cheddar Corn Bread.

Amazon

11. Entertaining with Disney

$26.49 plus shipping via Amazon Aus

Experience the enchantment of Disney’s most famous films, from Mickey Mouse to Moana, with this gorgeous book full of tips and tricks for planning Disney-themed meals and events at home.

Amazon

