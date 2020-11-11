Once the simple hack for fitting Christmas decorations and food both onto a table was solved by a mum on Facebook, we've made it our mission to discover what makes the perfect Christmas table decorations.

Better Homes and Gardens Online consulted with Giselle Watts, Head Stylist at Sugar Blossom Events, a professional service that specialises in styling up locations for events.

“To start, fresh flowers and greenery runners are a favourite Christmas table decoration of mine,” says Giselle.



Have a look at Giselle's top 5 tips below.

5 tips for Christmas table decorations from a professional stylist

1) Start with choosing your colour palette.

Keep it simple, choose one main feature colour, then two more subtle tones to complement it. Decide if you want to go with a traditional red and green palette or something contemporary like rose gold.

“If you are going to include gold, rose gold or even silver into your Christmas table decorations, a beautiful trend is to spray foliage in a metallic paint for a gorgeous addition,” says Giselle.

2) Incorporate a variety of textures to add depth and visual impact.

Try to include timber finishes, textured linen or delicate muslin cloth for napkins and runners, and some metallic or reflective finishes to add some glamor to your table.

When it comes to creating an atmosphere, Giselle says you can’t go past candles for a warm ambience. “Create a festive glow along the table using candles or LED wire lights – these look amazing woven through foliage table runners.”

3) Build up layers.

It’s a simple way to bring a bit of ‘wow factor’. Do this through a textured table cloth or runner, charger plates in a contrasting finish, dinner & entrée plates, napkin coupled with styled place cards or elements from your centerpiece.

4) Personalise place settings with hand written name cards.

Attach the place card to a sprig of greenery or a flower from your centerpiece, ornaments or even a baked or home-made treat. It’s the attention to detail in the design of the place settings that gives the greatest impact.

5) Consider placement of platters and the way you display your food.

If food is the main feature on your Christmas table try building up a raised platform for your platters to be displayed by using wooden planks in a finish to suit your theme.

Grazing tables are a new dining trend that has surged in popularity and since this trend isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, Giselle suggests incorporating a grazing table into your Christmas table decorations.

