Scent Australia Home has bottled the smell of a delicious Christmas Pudding with notes of cinnamon and spice into a diffuser oil you can buy.

The brand released a range of oils and room sprays during lockdown, including the pub, the beach and the gym. Now they’re back with a festive range so anyone away from friends and family can still emulate a classic, cosy Christmas.

Christmas pudding oil Scent Australia Home

As well as Christmas Pudding, there’s a Christmas oil which has notes of fir tree, cedar, jasmine and rum and is described as smelling of Christmas morning.

The oils come in 15ml bottles and are priced between $20 and $30. You can also get diffusers on the site, including wood, reed and powered.

Room spray Scent Australia Home

Scent Australia Home also sell a range of 50ml room sprays, including holiday scents like Patisserie, Flower Bouquet, Beach Party and Whiskey Bar.

