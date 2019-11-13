Supplied

The Choice food experts sampled puddings from 13 different retailers, ranging from budget options to high-end. While the gold-dusted puddings from Coles and Aldi have been hyped up over the past couple of weeks, only one lived up to its reputation.

While both come with a sachet of edible gold glitter and promise to be a glossy, fruit-laden dessert, it seems that Aldi’s Luxury Golden Champagne Pudding outperformed Coles Finest Luxury Pudding.

The Aldi pudding won gold in the taste test with a score of 89%, the Coles pudding scored 72%. Priced at $10.99/900g, the Aldi Luxury Golden Champagne Pudding made with its own budget award-winning Veuve Monsigny Brut Champagne, is topped with cherries, and gold glitter for that touch of magic.

Choice

"The Aldi pud is a bit of glitz, a bit of fun. It's a nice, rich, fruit pudding without being sticky and it's not overly sweet, which I found the Coles one to be,” says one of the Choice testers, food consultant Brigid Treloar.

"It's great value considering the generous fruit topping and it looks a bit special on the table – an easy Christmas centrepiece at a time when things can get quite busy and expensive, and all you have to do is whack it in the microwave to heat it up."