Whether your local spots are open once again or not, we’re sure you’re still veering on the safe side and keeping your social calendar thin.

Scent Australia Home doesn’t want you to have to miss out though, so they’ve bottled all the scents of your favourite places into oils, diffusers and room sprays.

Oil Scent Australia Home

From the gym to the beach, mountains, bushwalks and even the pub, you can reminiscence back to pre-COVID days where you were hardly at home, simply by burning some oil.

Give their Whiskey Bar Oil a go and you’ll be transported right back to Friday night drinks at the bar. The scent has notes of fruity fig, wood and a warm base of vanilla, caramel and musk.

Room Spray Scent Australia Home

Their Adventure and Beach Party oils will put you in the mood for summer and they even have a Christmas oil so you can pretend this year is already over.

A 50ml bottle of Whiskey Bar Room Spray will set you back $60 or grab a bottle of oil which is $50 for 15ml.

If you don’t have a diffuser yet you can pick up on their site, they have three options to choose between: Wood, Reed and Powered.

