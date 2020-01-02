RELATED: 15 Of The Best Small Breeds Of Dogs

Size (height and weight)

This little dog stands at 11-13 inches and can weigh anywhere from 5-12 lbs. Fine boned and slender, this breed is small and energetic, but does not require much exercise.

Coat

There are two types of Chinese Crested Dog: Hairless and Powder Puff. The distinction is generally defined by the coat – the Hairless type has no hair except for key points on its head, chest, tail and feet, while the Powder Puff type is covered in a soft fur. All hair found on the Chinese crested breed is soft, silky, and easy to clean.

Notable features

Naturally upright ears, tufts of fur around their ears, chest, feet, and tail. Hairless varieties have bald, sometimes spotted skin.

Lifespan

The life expectancy of a Chinese Crested Dog is 13-15 years.

Tendency to bark

While CCD’s will alert their owner to a stranger, this breed is not a frequent barker. In fact, they are more likely to howl when they are happy.

Hypoallergenic?

This breed is hypoallergenic and great for anyone fighting sensitive allergies.

Getty

Temperament

Chinese Crested Dogs are very energetic and loving animals! They get very attached to their owners and can become quite protective, but this breed is generally friendly and loves to socialise with people. While built athletically, this little dog would prefer to lay in the sun than play a game of fetch, but they do need a lot of mental stimulation in the form of training and toys.

How well do they interact with other dogs?

Chinese Crested Dogs get along well with other dogs as long as they are socialised early on.

How well do they interact with children?

This breed loves children as long as they are gentle!

Getty

Exercise requirements

This breed requires a small amount of exercise. They were originally bred to hunt rats, but the modern Chinese Crested Dog would much rather lounge on your lap.

Need for obedience training?

The Chinese Crested Dog is generally quite an amiable breed that is easy to train. Although they are known to need thorough housetraining, especially for non-neutered males who need to mark their territory.

What living conditions do they require?

Apartment living is suitable for this little dog since they don’t take up a lot of space and don’t need a lot of exercise.

How are they bred?

Contrary to popular belief the Hairless and the Powderpuff varieties are not different breeds – in fact, they are often born in the same litter! It’s also important to interbreed Powder Puff and Hairless types or else the puppies risk severe genetic defects.

Getty

Are they ever cross-bred?

Chinese Cresteds are crossbred with similar sized dogs like the Pekingese, the Maltese, and the Pomeranian.

How much do they cost? And where should you get them?

A Chinese Crested Dog will cost an average of around $1800 - $2000 USD. Get a puppy from a reputable breeder if you don’t want to risk getting a dog with genetic issues. You might also consider adopting one from a rescue centre.

Where does this breed originate?

Funnily enough, there is no proof this breed actually originated in China. In fact, the “Chinese dog” is such an old breed they no-one’s quite sure where it originated. Some believe it to be an ancestor of Mexican dogs, while others hypothesise that Chinese merchants found this dog breed while trading in Africa and introduced them around the world from there.

What were they originally used for?

During the dark ages, Chinese Crested Dogs were used to catch rats. Apart from that, they are mostly used for the companionship.

Who should get a Chinese Crested Dog?

Though some may consider this breed to be “ugly”, this well-adjusted breed is great for people with children or those living alone in a small apartment. The Chinese Crested Dog is a sensitive companion, loving playmate, and loyal lap dog.

RELATED: Best Dog Breeds For Families With Kids