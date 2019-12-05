1. Poodle

It’s common knowledge that poodles are one of the smartest dogs in the world, these smiling beauties also have superb hypoallergenic qualities which is why they are often bred with other breeds.

2. Border Collie

An Australian favourite the Border Collie is a quick learning and smart dog. They are great at herding sheep and if you have one in the city you’ll know how much they like to keep active.

3. Doberman Pinscher

With an athletic frame and serious demeanour, Dobermans mean business. They are often used as police and war service dogs and known for not only being smart but always faithful.

4. Blue Heeler

Blue Heelers also known as Australian Cattle Dogs are always alert and don’t miss a beat. This breed is a cross between a blue merle shepherd and a native Dingo. They are always switched on and ready to get to work, as their name suggests they work well-herding sheep and cattle.

5. Papillion

Don’t be fooled by their big ears and sweet faces. Papillons are not only one of the oldest dog breeds around but the smartest. They are agile and excel in trick training.

6. German Shepherd

German Shepherds or Alsatians are not only smart but they are extremely loyal which is why you’ll often see them serve as police dogs, medical assistance dogs and guard dogs.

7. Golden Retriever

Don’t be fooled these goofy doggo’s are one of the smartest breeds. Golden Retrievers aren’t just great at bringing the ball back they also have great agility and obedience which is why they’ve been used as service dogs for many years.

8. Labrador Retriever

One of the happiest dogs is also one of the smartest, Labradors are the most popular dog breed in the US and it is easy to understand why. They are great with families, friends and smart, but be warned they’ll use their smarts to get any extra food!

9. Rottweiler

Scary to outsiders, soft and cuddly to those who know them Rottweilers are a smart and savvy breed. Rottweilers aren’t just used to scare off the bad guys in the movies they are often used in search and rescue missions.

10. Shetland Sheepdog

Coming from the same line as the border collie, shetland sheepdogs are smaller in size but just as smart. They are also excellent herders and are very affectionate.

