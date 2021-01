Praise has released Chicken Salt Mayo, promising to take your humble plate of hot chips to new flavour heights.

The new creamy spread has already attracted fans on social media.

“This is my kind of mayo,” wrote one person.

“Shut up and take my money,” added another.

Chicken Salt Mayo is currently on special at Woolworths for $2.50.

