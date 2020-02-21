While the humble fish and chip store can be found in almost every suburb in Australia, finding a fish and chip place that fries their chips just right, cook their fish perfectly, and doesn’t charge an arm and a leg to feed a family – can be hard to find.

Fortunately, Australia is home to many wonderful fish and chip places, but online travel and booking platform Wotif has identified the very best place to buy fish and chips in Australia.

Hundreds of Australians voted in the Wotif 2019 Uniquely Aussie Awards, and the winners for the best fish and chips in Australia is the Pelican Rocks Café in Greenwell Point, New South Wales.

Voters reported that this establishment had the best food, best service and best view. Pelican Rocks café has a 4.6/5 star rating thanks to 556 Google reviews, and actually won the best fish and chips in NSW award the past two years – so we know we’re onto a winner here.

Pelican Rocks Cafe is just a short drive from Nowra, where you can experience some of the best seafood the South Coast has to offer. Its menu offers quite a large selection of food for breakfast, lunch and has excellent coffee. Situated in the beautiful Greenwell Point, overlooking the Crookhaven River, Pelican Rocks Cafe offers an undercover area with heating for the cooler months, and a beautiful outside area, out of the wind.

Next time you’re in the area, drop in!

