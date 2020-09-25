Don’t be reined in by borders - borrow your neighbours’ landscape.

Chose a theme – contemporary, cottage, tropical, native, Mediterranean – but don’t be afraid to mix if it matches.

Decide on your colour palette so there is cohesion. Go for colours that are complimentary or clash - it depends on your personality.

Scale plants to match your home – go big for drama and impact where you have the space and think small for intimate setting.

Tie the garden to the rooms from where you go into and out of it.

Stepping stones, whatever their size or shape, can be a daily journey of delight by giving you the chance to introduce different groundcovers. You can continue with grass between pavers, as here, or add a little elevation, some colour and big interest with bugleweed, mondo grass or pretty chamomile. Chris L Jones

Give garden views from inside your home a special treat.

Think of how tall trees can affect your garden and your indoors - evergreens cast more shade in winter, deciduous trees let in low sunlight and create a filigree effect.

When outside, direct the viewer’s eye with landscape elements such as artwork and paths.

Succulents do flower, but it’s their enduring, flower-like foliage that cements their performance Chris L. Jones

Avoid trends if you sense they may go quickly out of date, or not suit your personality – you need to feel comfortable with it.

Create a hierarchy of pathways – grand for your entrance, utilitarian, stepping stones.

Don’t be afraid to introduce an interesting and different element that reflects your personality.

Cover bare walls with espaliered trees or climbers.

Be inspired by these design ideas

1. Loud and proud

Madeira Chris L. Jones

The leaves and flower spikes of the pride of Madeira are magnificent, but need a big garden to be appreciated.

2. The wow effect

Chris L. Jones

Don’t be afraid to add elements that reflect your personality. Rows of power pillars and grand, wide pavers can lead to a quirky yet functional shed. Everything is symmetrical. The look is perfect!

3. Make little big

Euphorbia wulfenii Chris L. Jones

Fill the gaps in your wide staircase with grand, tall spurge (Euphorbia wulfenii). For smaller steps, think cute, such as daisies.

4. Big border bonus

Blue mist flower Chris L. Jones

Dainty flowers climb out of the big, bold leaves of the blue mist flower (Bartlettina sordida). Looking as pretty as ageratum but much, much taller, this perennial is best for big borders.

5. Fabulous foliage

Chris L. Jones

For a small, sunny garden, plant little succulents with flower-like foliage and a range of soft colours to create variety and interest on a miniature scale. On a wall, abandoned stems of ivy are a winter work of art.

6. Shine a light

Cercis ‘Forest Pansy’ Chris L. Jones

Deciduous trees let in low winter light, and this Cercis ‘Forest Pansy’ gives bonus blossoms in spring.

7. It’s easy being green

Chris L. Jones

Differentiate greenery with shape, size and density. The colour may be the same but light and shadow make each plant an individual.

8. Water art

Chris L. Jones

Put in simple, charming artwork such as a rainchain to channel water to your plants.

