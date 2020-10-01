Step 1 Select a sunny spot. To ensure there is adequate room between fence and espaliered tree, attach wing split sleeper to fence post. If necessary, measure fence post and cut sleeper to measured size. Position sleeper on fence post and screw evenly along sleeper to secure. Repeat for neighbouring fence post.
Step 2 On each sleeper, measure and mark 500mm from ground. Then measure and mark evenly spaced intervals, approximately 300mm along sleeper. On each mark, predrill then screw in screw eyes. Use spanner to tighten.
Step 3 Along 1 sleeper, attach 1 end of bottlescrew to each screw eye and unwind halfway. On opposite sleeper, feed 1 end of wire rope through swage and through 1 screw eye, then back through swage to create a loop. Insert thimble into swage and pull down on wire. Clamp down on swage with swaging tool or cable clamp to seal. Turn swage over and repeat.
Step 4 Run wire rope to screw eye in opposite sleeper. Cut wire to length, then feed through swage, bottlescrew end and back through swage to create a loop. Insert thimble into swage and pull down on wire. Clamp down on swage to seal. Turn over and repeat. Tighten bottlescrew until wire is taut. Repeat Steps 3 and 4 for remaining screw eyes.
Step 5 Plant tree 150-200mm from wire support. Use budding tape to tie central trunk to wire.
Step 6 Carefully bend side branches towards wire and loosely secure with budding tape. Ties are needed approximately every 200mm along branch. Loosen and adjust ties as branches grow, slowly lowering branches towards wire until they are horizontal. Forcing branches to bend and sit along wires may cause them to break.
Step 7 Remove branches or any buds growing at front of central trunk. New branches will form each year – tie them to wire, adding new wires if necessary, until desired height is reached.
