It’s a fine decorative feature that won’t take up space. And not only is it beautiful, it’s practical, too. Training a tree to grow flat against a wall, fence or trellis exposes all parts of the tree to direct sunlight, increasing flower and fruit production. It’s also particularly useful in cooler areas where frosts are likely, as the wall can protect plants from weather extremes.

You can buy ready-made espaliered trees from your local nursery or create your own. There are lots of designs to choose, including vase, fan, candelabra or Belgian fence. However, for beginners, start with a simple horizontal design. Like growing a hedge, it takes time and patience, but it’s worth it.

Gather your supplies