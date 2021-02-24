“We have seen how creative Cadbury Caramilk fans have been with the Cadbury Caramilk chocolate block, and we can’t wait to see all of the fantastic recipes that will be created with our new baking product,” says Paul Chatfield, Senior Marketing Director for Cadbury Australia.

The Caramilk innovation never ends as it now exists as a twirl bar, a Philadelphia cheese and most recently, Cadbury released a Caramilk bunny as part of its Easter range.

Cadbury

Baking enthusiasts have also gotten creative with the popular flavour with many creating inventive dishes with the chocolate including Caramilk Fudge Stars and a Caramilk martini.

“We’ve been amazed by some of the mind-boggling baked goods created by Cadbury Caramilk fans since the block returned to shelves, and we’ve heart all of those asking us to release it in baking-ready format. We are so inspired by their passion and creativity, so we’re extremely excited to be bringing the new product to shelves,” says Chatfield.

The baking chips will hit supermarket shelves from March 1 for $6 a packet.