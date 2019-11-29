After weeks of speculation, it seems that the leaked Cadbury Caramilk Twirl rumour is true.

It seems the since-deleted Facebook post of an image of the fabled Twirl Caramilk to the Cadbury Caramilk Addicts group was not a hoax. The leak went viral on social media in the first week of November, and all our wildest Caramilk dreams have now come to fruition.

Cadbury is set to launch Caramilk in an entirely new format as Twirl Caramilk .

Combining two, unique icons - the swirls and curls of Twirl with the caramelised white chocolate of Caramilk - promises to delight Aussies with a new and delicious way to enjoy a little treat for themselves.