After weeks of speculation, it seems that the leaked Cadbury Caramilk Twirl rumour is true.
WATCH: The original Cadbury Caramilk chocolate commercial
It seems the since-deleted Facebook post of an image of the fabled Twirl Caramilk to the Cadbury Caramilk Addicts group was not a hoax. The leak went viral on social media in the first week of November, and all our wildest Caramilk dreams have now come to fruition.
Cadbury is set to launch Caramilk in an entirely new format as Twirl Caramilk .
Combining two, unique icons - the swirls and curls of Twirl with the caramelised white chocolate of Caramilk - promises to delight Aussies with a new and delicious way to enjoy a little treat for themselves.
Cadbury
“Our Cadbury Caramilk block has generated so much excitement amongst Cadbury fans, we’re thrilled to be able to give them another way to enjoy it,” says Paul Chatfield, Director of Marketing for Cadbury. “We gave our chocolate makers the challenge of coming up with a new way to enjoy Caramilk chocolate, and what better way than to pair it with a coating of Australia’s favourite chocolate!”
TWIRL CARAMILK will be available for a limited time nationally from January for $1.99 for medium (39g) and $3.20 for the larger 58g size.
