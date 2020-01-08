And regardless whether you believe it’s too early for such treats, or believe chocolate eggs are good to eat all year round, we can assure you that this early release of Easter ranges in stores is actually a good thing.

Eagled-eyed shopper @LoveMyFindsau has spotted packs of Cadbury Caramilk mini Easter eggs on the confectionary shelves at Coles.

Cadbury Caramilk is the chocolate flavour that whipped foodies into a frenzy in 2019. From Caramilk cake hacks to Caramilk Twirl and Caramilk Philadelphia cheese, the confectionary has proven to be a favourite among the masses. It looks like Cadbury are getting ready for Easter early this year, and have already released the Cadbury Caramilk Easter Eggs to eager snackers.

“It may only be January, but the Easter stock has started hitting the shelves already and I’ve got good news for Caramilk lovers, not only can you pick up Caramilk Twirls at Coles Supermarkets, you can also grab yourself some yummy Caramilk eggs for Easter! So, hop to it and stock up for Easter (or just because). Nothing like a bit of bite sized Caramilk for our snacking pleasure!” writes @LoveMyFindsau.

Get in quick before stock runs out.

You might also like:

Woolworths release Darrell Lea hot cross bun range