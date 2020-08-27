Before: A plain, everyday laundry room

After: A modern space with a touch of Scandi

What inspired your renovation?

It was definitely in need of an update! I wanted to design a space that I loved to be in. I love flicking through magazines and searching Pinterest and Instagram for inspiration.

Have you done any renovations before?

Yes, we love a reno project. We renovated our home in Melbourne and we’re slowly renovating our home by the beach. It’s what I love doing - I love helping people transform their homes and creating spaces they love to be in.

What kind of look were you after?

So often laundries are an afterthought, so I wanted to have some fun with this space. I wanted the laundry to seamlessly fit in with the rest of our home which meant lots of natural timbers, Easycraft VJ panelling and a white and soft grey colour palette.

After: the timber benchtop and VJ panelling adds warmth and texture

What was the biggest challenge?

Trying to do it around the kids!

The process

Created a moodboard of ideas and inspiration.

Put together a Bunnings wishlist to determine the overall product costs up front.

Pulled out the old laundry, painted the walls.

Picked up all of the products from Bunnings and assembled them.

Dropped the new products into the new laundry space.

Changed the handles on the cupboards. We had two drill holes to fill, so decided to make the handles a feature.

After: Final touches introduce a pop of personality

How long did it take you?

It took about a week in between homeschooling, work, and having all 3 kids at home! A few late nights putting together flat-pack cupboards and painting, but it was well worth it for the end result.

How much did you roughly spend?

All of the products came from Bunnings and cost just under $1,300.

Custom made cupboards and benchtops can cost a fortune, so I looked for alternative ways to create a beautiful space with a smaller budget.

Budget Breakdown

Bedford flat-pack off the shelf moisture-resistant laundry cupboards (they start at $107 each)

Black round handles: Small $5/large $8 each

Tasmanian oak timber: $79 for our bench and also for our shelves $29 each

Easycraft VJ panels: $32 each panel for our splashback and painted them with Dulux Aquanamel paint in ‘Highgate’ to make them durable for a small wet area

Black Mondella tapware: $106

Mondella round sink: $117

Favourite part of your renovation?

I love our timber bench. It adds some texture and warmth to the space and it only cost $79 from the timber section at Bunnings.

