How to build a small galley kitchen on a budget
Here’s a brief overview of how the team achieved this compact kitchen transformation. You can design a flat pack kitchen to suit your needs at selected hardware stores or IKEA.
In most cases, they’re simple to put together and install.
Gather your supplies:
• Flat-pack cabinets, components and bench tops to suit
• Sink, taps, kitchen appliances
• 600 x 300mm tiles for splashback
You’ll also need:
Drill; spirit level; clamps; 28mm chipboard screws; heavy-duty castors; masking tape; jigsaw fitted with laminate cutting blade; tile adhesive; 6mm notched trowel; 3 and 1.5mm tile spacers; tile cutter; angle grinder fitted with diamond blade; grout; silicone sealant
Step 2
Join cabinets and install. Adjust legs to make level and plumb. Screw to walls. Add castors to bottom of kitchen island.
Step 3
Cut and install benchtops. Use jigsaw to cut holes for sink and cooktop. Fit wraparound benchtop to island, cupboard doors and drawer fronts.
Step 4
To tile splashback, cut tiles as required. Spread adhesive on back of tiles and use spacers to create gap between tile and benchtop. Grout between tiles and silicone between benchtop and tiles.