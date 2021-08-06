Step 1

Tiles need to be installed on a structurally sound substrate that is clean, smooth and dry. Repair any damaged surfaces prior to tiling and ensure surface to be tiled is plumb. Cover benches with plastic drop sheet.

Step 2

Wearing safety gear, use rotary cutter to trim 1 staggered edge of end tile sheets so they are square. Use metal cutting blade to score steel tiles, then follow with diamond bit to cut stone and glass tiles. Smooth rough edges using file.

Step 3

Measure and mark level and plumb lines on area to be tiled using pencil and straightedge (here, wrapping around a corner).

Step 4

Following pack instructions, prepare and apply tile adhesive to marked area on wall using bull nose trowel.

Step 5

In small sections, work over adhesive using a 6mm notch trowel from right to left.

Step 6

First lay 1 trimmed tile sheet in position for bottom row with direction of the tiles running horizontally and separated from benchtop using tile wedges. The sheet’s staggered edge should face where the next will be laid.

Step 7

Place next tile sheet on wall, interlocking sheets together. Continue this way to complete bottom row. If tiles go around a corner, as here, trim sheets to fit as in Step 2.

Step 8

Working up wall, apply second row of tile sheets as before. Space rows using spacing crosses. We installed 2 rows, however, you may install more as required.

Step 9

Once tiles are installed, tap them gently with rubber mallet for a good bond. Using putty knife and damp sponge, remove excess adhesive from face of tiles. Remove tile spacers and wedges after about 2 hours, then leave to set completely for 24 hours (check adhesive pack for specific drying times).

Step 10

Prepare grout according to pack instructions. Using grout float or squeegee at a 45° angle to face of tiles, spread grout on tiles, forcing it into joints. When joints are filled in 1 area, hold float or squeegee at a 90° angle, scrape off excess grout and transfer it to surrounding joints. You don’t need to fill the gap along the benchtop.

Step 11

Wait about 20 minutes for grout to set slightly, then use clean, damp sponge to remove excess grout. Let dry.

Step 12

Once the grout is dry, polish off the haze of dried grout with a clean, dry soft cloth.

Step 13

Apply a neat bead of silicone along the benchtop gap.