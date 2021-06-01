Winner of Australia's best chocolate

The chocolate in question, ALDI’s Choceur came out on top of the competition, which included the likes of Cadbury, Nestle, Darrell Lea and Lindt. ALDI’s Chocolate Buying Director, Adam Millauro, says he’s excited and delighted by the survey’s findings.

“We are always delighted when customers find an ALDI product they love and are proud that Australians with a sweet tooth have chosen Choceur to take out the top spot,” he says.

“Our chocolate is specially crafted in Europe. This range also uses certified sustainably sourced cocoa, which supports fair working conditions and better opportunities for cocoa farmers, their families and our planet,” he says.

ALDI's Choceur range of chocolates was voted Australia's most satisfying. Supplied

CANSTAR selected the winner based on survey results from more than 1000 shoppers, who were asked to rate chocolate brands according to taste, range variety, packaging design, value for money and overall satisfaction. Choceur was awarded five stars in all categories except variety, in which it was awarded four stars.

So how did the competition stack up?

While Choceur was the clear winner, it was a pretty close call between all of the other contenders.

2. Lindt Excellence

Lindt Excellence was the runner up for overall satisfaction, ranking well in terms of taste but achieving only four stars across all other categories.

Cost: $2.70 for 100g

Available at: Coles via eBay

Lindt

3. Cadbury

Cadbury came in at third, ranking well for variety but achieving only four stars across all other categories.

Cost: $3.50 for 180g

Available at: Catch.com.au

Cadbury

4. Darrell Lea

Iconic Australian brand Darrell Lea was given five stars for taste but achieved just four stars across all other categories.

Cost: $2.50 for 165g

Available at: Woolworths, Coles and ALDI

Darrell Lea

5. Nestle

Nestle was awarded three stars for overall satisfaction, but scored well in the packaging design and variety categories.

Cost: $5.00 for 200g

Available at: Woolworths, Coles

Woolworths

6. Coles

Last but not least was Coles’ in-house range of chocolates, which scored three stars across all categories.

Cost: $2.30

Available at: Coles, Coles via eBay