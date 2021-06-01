Winner of Australia's best chocolate
The chocolate in question, ALDI’s Choceur came out on top of the competition, which included the likes of Cadbury, Nestle, Darrell Lea and Lindt. ALDI’s Chocolate Buying Director, Adam Millauro, says he’s excited and delighted by the survey’s findings.
“We are always delighted when customers find an ALDI product they love and are proud that Australians with a sweet tooth have chosen Choceur to take out the top spot,” he says.
“Our chocolate is specially crafted in Europe. This range also uses certified sustainably sourced cocoa, which supports fair working conditions and better opportunities for cocoa farmers, their families and our planet,” he says.
CANSTAR selected the winner based on survey results from more than 1000 shoppers, who were asked to rate chocolate brands according to taste, range variety, packaging design, value for money and overall satisfaction. Choceur was awarded five stars in all categories except variety, in which it was awarded four stars.
So how did the competition stack up?
While Choceur was the clear winner, it was a pretty close call between all of the other contenders.
2. Lindt Excellence
Lindt Excellence was the runner up for overall satisfaction, ranking well in terms of taste but achieving only four stars across all other categories.
Cost: $2.70 for 100g
Available at: Coles via eBay
3. Cadbury
Cadbury came in at third, ranking well for variety but achieving only four stars across all other categories.
Cost: $3.50 for 180g
Available at: Catch.com.au
4. Darrell Lea
Iconic Australian brand Darrell Lea was given five stars for taste but achieved just four stars across all other categories.
Cost: $2.50 for 165g
Available at: Woolworths, Coles and ALDI
5. Nestle
Nestle was awarded three stars for overall satisfaction, but scored well in the packaging design and variety categories.
Cost: $5.00 for 200g
Available at: Woolworths, Coles
6. Coles
Last but not least was Coles’ in-house range of chocolates, which scored three stars across all categories.
Cost: $2.30
Available at: Coles, Coles via eBay