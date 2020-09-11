Over 300,000 shoppers were asked to nominate their best buy in the People’s Picks Awards, which Aldi narrowed down to ten broad categories.

The categories included barbecue, platter, lunchbox, health, sweet treat, money saver, beauty, brekky, cleaning and most convenient.

While every category had a winner, the item with the most votes overall was Essential Health Paw Paw Ointment. This top pick treats dry lips and skin - and let’s be honest, it’s hard to find a handbag or a household that doesn’t have paw paw ointment!

The other non-edible item to make the list was Di San Oxy Action PreWash Stain Remover, which has earned a reputation as one of the best-ever cleaning products.

The People’s Picks for 2020:

The Life of the Party: Emporium Selection Brie or Camembert Cheese 200g – $4.49

The BBQ Boss: The Fishmonger Fresh Salmon Fillet 4pk – $11.99

The Couch Companion: Monarc Utopia Mini Variety Pack 12 pk 600 ml – $4.99

The MVP: Beautifully Butterfully Salted Butter 250g – $2.79

The Time Lord: Bakers Life Mini Wholegrain Wraps 8pk – $1.89

The Health Guru: Forresters Natural Almonds 750g – $9.99

The Daily Glow: Essential Health Paw Paw Ointment 25g – $2.79

The Early Bird: Bakers Life Croissants – $2.19

The Cleaning Whizz: Di San Oxy Action PreWash Stain Remover 500ml – $1.29

The Lunchbox Legend: Blackstone Vegetable Straws 110g – $2.29

Of the top ten People's Picks, eight of the products are locally sourced or made.

Aldi’s shopping expert, Nicole Higgins, revealed that Aldi works closely with local growers and producers to create good value and quality products.

“Once a product is on the shelf, we are certain that it is of the highest quality, for a fraction of the price. The People’s Picks is our way of saying ‘you don’t have to take our word for it!’ she said.

“This year’s picks are excellent recommendations and certain items that should be on everyone’s shopping list! We love seeing our customers share their rave reviews after a trip to ALDI and we can’t wait to hear what Aussies think about this year’s list,” Nicole Higgins said.

Aldi employees were also encouraged to cast their vote and overall agreed with about half of the list.



Employees voted for Brioche Burger Buns over salmon in the barbecue category and Brannas Butchery Boneless Butterflied chicken over the wraps.

On the snack front, employees opted for Colby Cheese with Rice Crackers as the best lunchbox item over Vegetable Straws, and Storck Knoppers biscuits over Monarc ice-creams.

