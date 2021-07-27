Temple and Webster

Made from natural bamboo, this classic design is hard to beat. With cut-out handles and foldable legs, this bed tray is convenient and stylish.

Ikea

If you're worried about knocking over your bed tray, this compact design from Ikea is a reliable and steady option.

BHGShop

With extendable legs, a little drawer on the side and a height-adjustable tray, you can't go wrong with this pick. Plus, there's plenty of surface space for both a coffee and your computer.

Kogan

Take this portable tray with you to the couch, bed and even the great outdoors. It makes for a handy mini picnic table with a built-in cup holder or TV tray on a long camping trip.

BHGShop

Upgrade your bath to a spa-like experience with this user-friendly tray that slots into any tub. With an insert to rest your book and a slot for your wine glass, you won't want to get out.

Etsy

This popular pick from Etsy has made over 8,000 sales and has over a thousand five-star reviews. Customise the design with different sizes and pillow colours available.

Catch

This butler-style serving tray is a practical addition to any dinner party or lazy Sunday morning when you want to take your breakfast back to bed with you.

BHGShop

Who says you need a desk to be productive? Fit this bendable tray over the arm of your couch to create a stable surface for your laptop and coffee cup.