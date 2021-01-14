Is bamboo a more sustainable cotton alternative?

Because bamboo requires very little water, is disease and pest-resistant and one of the fastest-growing, self-regenerating plants, it is often marketed as a natural, sustainable alternative to cotton sheets. While this may be true in many ways, tough bamboo does need to undergo a strenuous treatment process before it becomes suitable for making soft, silky bedding. Chemicals are often used in this process, although some brands have opted for organic solutions to treat the raw bamboo fibres.

If you’re considering bamboo sheets for its sustainability credentials, be sure to read the composition label carefully. Many bamboo sheets available on the market are actually made from a bamboo blend that combines bamboo with linen, lyocell and even cotton.

Choosing bamboo really comes down to a personal preference. Sheets made with bamboo sheets are the bedding of choice for hot sleepers, as the fibres feel softer, lighter and more breathable than some 100% varieties.

It's no secret that updating your bedroom is often the secret to a better night's sleep, so we’ve sorted through the available bamboo sheets on the market to bring you 9 of the best.

9 of the best bamboo sheets you can buy

1.

Ettitude is committed to producing sustainable bamboo sheets by establishing an ethical supply chain, recycling water and processing bamboo fibres in an organic solvent.

Bamboo Lyocell sheet set in white, $258, available at ettitude.

2.

Adairs

HomeRepublic 600TC Bamboo Cotton Sheet Set in Charcoal, $195.99 (Queen), available at Adairs

3.

Bamboo Sheets Australia

Bamboo Sheets Australia is a family owned Australian business sources only the highest quality 100% certified organic bamboo to make their sheets.

100% organic bamboo sheet set in pistachio, $210 (Queen), available at Bamboo Sheets Australia

4.

‘Nara’ bamboo cotton sheet set, $189.95 (Queen), available in assorted colours at Hard to Find.

5.

Kmart

Anko by Kmart 300TC bamboo bed sheet set in violet, $53 (Queen), available at Catch.com.au

6.

Kogan

Ovela 100% natural bamboo bed sheet set in white, $49.99 (Double), available at Kogan

7.

Ecosa

Ecosa 100% organic bamboo sheet set in navy blue, $192 (Queen), available at Ecosa

8.

David Jones

Darlington bamboo cotton sheet set in powder blue, $167.95 (Queen), available at David Jones

9.

Bed Bath N' Table

Dalton bamboo cotton sheet set by Morgan & Finch, $124.95 (Queen), available at Bed Bath N’ Table

