Getty

The difference between evaporative coolers and refrigerated air conditioners

There are two main types of portable air conditioners that you will find in stores: evaporative coolers and refrigerated air conditioners. So what’s the difference?

Evaporative coolers are usually cheaper to buy and cheaper to run, but will not provide the same level of cooling as a refrigerated air conditioning unit - particularly if you live in a humid climate. In humid climates, refrigerated air conditioners are the best choice, as they remove moisture from the air as they cool.

Many evaporative coolers will require you to fill a tank of water before you begin operating it. Refrigerated air conditioners, on the other hand, will usually come with a window exhaust kit (basically a large pipe that forces hot, humid air outside through a window).

Now we’ve got that covered, here are the best portable air conditioners you can buy in Australia.

Refrigerated air conditioners

DeLonghi 2.9kW portable air conditioner

According to Canstar, DeLonghi portable air conditioners consistently receive great feedback from consumers for reliability, functionality and overall satisfaction. This machine features ‘Silent Technology’ for quiet operation while you sleep.

DeLonghi 2.9kW portable air conditioner, $729, available at The Good Guys.

Kogan SmarterHome 2.6kW portable air conditioner

Stay cool at a more accessible price with Kogan’s SmarterHome air conditioning unit. Not only will this unit keep a room cool, it also has excellent connectivity features including voice control (via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa) and can be controlled from your phone when you download the Kogan SmarterHome app.

Kogan SmarterHome 2.6kW portable air conditioner, on sale for $349 (original price, $699.99), available at Kogan.

Devanti portable air conditioner with dehumidifier

This air conditioner by Devanti features a slimline profile that takes up less floor space than many other models on the market. Even at the affordable price point of $339.95, this unit is packed with features including a timer function, remote control operation and a smart LED display.

Devanti portable air conditioner with dehumidifier, $339.95, available at Catch.com.au

Omega Altise OAPC12R 3.5kW portable air conditioner

This unit by Omega will serve you all year round, with the ability to both cool and heat. The sleek design means it won’t look out of place in your home. It features directional air louvres, a timer option and four different setting modes.

Omega Altise OAPC12R 3.5kW portable air conditioner, $799 available at Bing Lee.

Midea portable air conditioner 3.8kW

The Midea portable air conditioning unit boasts a small footprint (no larger than an A3 piece of paper). It features 3 fan speeds and a quiet sleep mode and can comfortably cool rooms ranging from 16-23 square metres.

Midea portable air conditioner 3.8kW (cooling only), $519, available at Catch.com.au

Evaporative coolers

Kmart 10L evaporative cooler

If you live in an area that gets hot dry summers with low humidity, an evaporative cooler may be enough to beat the heat in summer. Luckily, evaporative units are generally cheaper to buy and, in many cases, are cheaper to run.

This affordable Kmart unit is a good entry level model. It requires little to no set up, but you will have to occasionally refill the water tank when it is in use.

10L Evaporative cooler, $89 available at Kmart.

Goldair GCEV150 10L evaporative cooler

The Goldair 10L evaporative cooler features 3 speed settings, sleep mode and remote control operation. Try adding ice to the water tank for an even cooler breeze on hot days.

Goldair GCEV150 10L Evaporative Cooler in white, $149, available at Myer.