Best desk fans

1. Dyson 'Pure Cool Me'

If staying cool while you work is a top priority, you can’t go past Dyson’s ‘Pure Cool Me’ personal fan. It makes very little noise, and purifies the air as it cools, ensuring distractions from allergies are kept to a minimum.

Dyson ‘Pure Cool Me’ personal purifying fan, available in white/silver and black and copper, $499 available at Myer.

2. Kogan SmarterHome Smart Fan

At a price point of $119.99, this bladeless fan from Kogan is another great option for desk workers. Not only does it boast a small footprint and quiet operation, it also has voice activation capabilities.

Kogan SmarterHome Bladeless DC Motor Turbo Smart Fan in silver, $119.99, available at Kogan.

Best bedroom fans

1. Kmart Bladeless fan

While it may be cheaper than other bladeless fans on the market, this beauty from Kmart gets the job done - and in a much quieter fashion than a conventional fan with blades.

Kmart bladeless fan with remote control, $89, available at Kmart.

2. Breville 'Airdynamic'

The Airdynamic by Breville is a conventional fan with blades, but it has several features that make it an ideal bedroom fan.

It boasts a DC motor, which makes it quieter to operate and more efficient to run and can be controlled from your smartphone which means if you wake up shivering in the middle of the night, you can switch it off without getting up.

Breville ‘The Airdynamic 3D Connect Circulator’, $199, available at Bing Lee.

Best tower fans

1. Kambrook 'Artic'

The Kambrook portable tower fan features three speed settings, an LED display and durable carry handle. Its slim profile makes it an attractive fan option that won’t interrupt your decor.

Kambrook 90cm ‘Arctic’ LED display tower fan, $75, from The Good Guys.

2. Fenici bladeless fan

This stylish fan features a powerful motor for maximum airflow and even has an oscillation function which distributes air across the room.

While it is designed to run quietly, it also has a ‘Sleep Mode’ which also makes this tower fan a great bedroom option.

Fenici bladeless tower fan with DC motor, $149, available at Big W.

Best pedestal fans

1. Heller metal pedestal fan

If you’re after high speed airflow, nothing beats a pedestal fan. The Heller 45cm metal fan features sturdy blades, an oscillating head and is available in a range of colours to suit your home’s interior, including copper.

Beware light sleepers, it can be quite loud, even on the lower settings.

Heller 45cm metal pedestal fan in copper, $85, available at Kogan.

2. Sunbeam pedestal fan with remote

This Sunbeam pedestal fan is packed with features. Take your pick from six different setting options, a timer, and a tri-oscillation function.

Sunbeam 40cm pedestal fan with remote, $143, available at The Good Guys.