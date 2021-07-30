Warm tone

If your bathroom sways toward gorgeous, warm hues, continue the trend with the towels you choose!

Paros bath towel in caramel, $49.95 or bath sheet, $79.95, Aura Home

Aura Home's Paros collection is made from sustainably sourced cotton, so while you dry off, you're doing your part for the environment. Beautifully soft and highly absorbent, this holiday-inspired towel range is set to become a classic!

Blush linen waffle towel range, $69.95 or $79.97, I Love Linen

If you prefer fluff-free towels, linen will be your best friend. These linen-cotton blend towels are uber-soft, elegant, and speak to the power of minimal luxury. The range includes a face towel, hand towel, bath towel, and bath sheet, plus I Love Linen does free shipping Australia-wide!

Cool tone

These cool-toned towels are anything but cold. If greens, blues and greys are your thing, look no further.

Linen waffle bath towel in petrol, $80, Bed Threads

If you're looking to indulge, look no further. Bed Thread's gorgeous 100% flax linen towel is a generous 100cm x 170cm, sitting it at the very peak of luxury. The beauty of this moisture-wicking, soft towel is that it doesn't need to stay confined to your bathroom – use it as a picnic blanket or a beach towel, too!

Archie eucalyptus towel range, $39.99 or $59.99, Adairs

Made from premium combed cotton and featuring a pile arch design, this mustard-toned range is the perfect addition to a warm-hued space. Plus, with free returns and member prices, what's not to love?

Neutral

If you love classic tones of beige, nude, sand, grey, or stone, these neutral-toned towels will be right up your alley.

Calo bath towel, $39.95 or bath sheet, $64.95, Country Road

Country Road has always been a go-to for quality, homegrown design, and the Calo towel range does not disappoint. The rice grain weave creates a soft and tactile finish, and the cotton used is certified under the Better Cotton Initiative. With fast and free delivery, you'll be drying yourself off with one of these in no time!

Living textures range in ash, $39.95 or $74.95, Sheridan

You can almost FEEL how soft these are just by looking at them! The ribbed pattern has been crafted with 100% premium cotton, which makes for a super-absorbant and fast-drying towel. Sheridan offers Afterpay so you can enjoy your towel now while you pay it off.

Pattern & colour

Bland bathroom? Bring in some colour, texture and pattern with these fun prints!

Kaksoset bath towel, $72, Marimekko

Marimekko is a design house and brand known for bright, bold prints and patterns – and true to form, their new collection is gorgeous. Made in Portugal from 100 per cent cotton terry, what's not to love about this super cute towel?

Taffy Nudie Towel, $69, Sage x Clare

Everyone's favourite bath mat design now comes in the form of – you guessed it – a bath sheet! Available in Melon, Lilac and Pear, in true Sage and Clare style, these cute designs are bringing a bit of cheek to shower time.