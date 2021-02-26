1. Rack 'em up

Chris Jones

Doing the laundry will be a joy when you have a clean and functional new layout. Make life easy with a whiz-bang washing machine and easy-assemble shelving systems.

2. After a sort

Add a group of wicker baskets underneath a bank of cupboards to ensure sorting clothing by colour becomes second nature. Design idea for you to note: you can turn slivers of unused space into extra storage, as done here with open-faced pigeonholes tucked beneath the cabinetry.

3. To set store by

A nice deep laundry sink is a must-have for all the chores you get up to in this busy room. To make a visual connection with matt black tapware, shelves and the glossy splashback tiles, opt for a sink with a gunmetal grey finish. And because the laundry is often host to more than just dirty washing, include plenty of storage space above and below your sink, including floating shelves on the splashback.

4. Meet the press

Along one wall, put together a dry station to process your clean clothes. Include hanging rails for ironed garments, a bench at working height and stacks of storage down low.

5. Lost and found department

Forever missing one sock in a pair? It’s time to open up a Lost Sock Shop! Just hang a piece of wire mesh and peg up the lonesome socks as you find them. When you reconnect the odd one out with its other half, they’re back in business.

