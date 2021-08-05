1. Olive trees

This gorgeous tree is known for producing olives (who knew!), but it has recently gained popularity for other reasons. With its silvery-green leaves, olive trees give off a Mediterranean vibe and are fairly easy to grow and maintain, being heat and drought tolerant. Make sure you're placing this warm-weather-loving tree in a sunny spot and watering it well once a week.

2. Japanese maple

If you're not familiar with these fire-coloured beauties, they are essentially autumn incarnate. When planting a Japanese maple in a pot, make sure it will be able to drain well and that the pot is big enough for the rootball to fit. Leave it to grow when it's young, and then prune back if needed.

3. Finger lime

Native to Australia, the finger lime is a bush food variant that typically grows on the fringes of QLD that is sought after by restaurants around the world. These fruit-producing trees prefer a partly shaded area that is protected from the wind. They're fairly no fuss and will tolerate nutrient-poor soil and less fertiliser than other citrus varieties.

4. Sweet Bay

Another one for all the chefs out there, you'll often find this plant's leaves in recipes for stews, casseroles and bolognese. The Sweet Bay tree thrives in pots, and is fairly easy to maintain. Plant in full sun or part shade and ensure the plant has good drainage. Water regularly but make sure you let the soil dry in between.

5. Crepe myrtles

The crepe myrtle is hugely adaptable, with a shape and size for just about every garden. With its buttery yellow, vibrant orange, bright red and hot pink flower varieties, this tree is a fabulous way to add a bit of colour to your balcony. The crepe myrtle prefers full sun in a spot that's protected from the wind (to avoid losing all the flowers), and it's best to use premium potting mix if you can.