The small-town of Cowra has people flocking in from Sydney and Canberra to take photos in the canola fields.

Before it became a trending hot spot on social media, the small town would get as little as 200 visitor a weekend.



After going viral, the visitors centre saw an increase in 2,160 people over the October long weekend and was quick to put together a canola touring guide.

With social distancing still in place, there is no better tourist attraction to visit than an open field in a small country town.

"People are not travelling internationally or domestically and they'll gladly tell you on arrival they're supposed to be in Paris but they are here," Belinda Virgo, Cowra’s tourism manager told the Cowra Guardian.

Over five thousand photos have since been uploaded to Instagram under #cowransw, with families and influencers making the journey out to the regional town.

