The Australian actress and her husband bought the property in 2016 for $2,061,000, but have since meticulously renovated the Edwardian-style home to their own tastes.

The 57 Milton Street property in Elwood will be sold via private auction held on March 21, 2020 at 2:30pm with only qualified buyers invited to bid.

One of the four bedrooms is now an art studio where Vincent paints, while the rest of the home features white walls and ceilings contrasted with dark floors.

The dining area and kitchen are filled with natural light, and the kitchen features a Smeg oven and cooktop, marbles benches and splashback, and pale timber veneer cabinetry.

The neatly landscaped property enjoys a leafy and peaceful outlook, close proximity to schools, and easy access to the beach, cafes and parks. It’s said to already be receiving plenty of interest from distinguished buyers. You can see the whole listing at Real Estate.com.au.

