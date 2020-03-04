When it comes to the ‘real peel’, the team at Allen’s has made the perfect bite-sized treat, covering its cherished banana lolly in delicious milk chocolate. The twist on this classic will not only melt-in-your-mouth, but they are also gluten free and have no artificial colours and flavours.

“Allen’s is a proud Aussie brand many of us have grown up with, so when we decided to make our much-loved original bananas bite-sized and cover them in chocolate, there was only one way to mark the occasion,” says Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery, Joyce Tan.

Allen’s Mini Chocolate Bananas are available in the chocolate aisle nationwide in Coles, independent grocers and convenience stores for just $4.50, along with the rest of the new Allen’s Bites range, including the Allen’s Mini Chocolate Raspberries, Milkybar Cookie Bites and KitKat Snak It.

