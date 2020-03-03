You’ll find the iconic set of wings on display, a rocket, a giant crocodile, a yellow brick road and – of course – a red grand piano.

The Elton John installation will be open at The Grounds until March 22, 2020 from 7am to 9pm daily.

To celebrate one of the world’s most loved musicians, there will also be exclusive Elton John merchandise available to purchase and Elton John x The Grounds prizes to be won. The pop-up Elton John store will be open from 9am to 4pm daily.

While you’re there, why not check out the delicious Elton John-themed treats that are on offer? The ‘Tiny Dancer’ is a vanilla sponge cake with citrus cream cheese, yellow plum confit, fresh raspberries and vanilla buttercream. The ‘Super Star’, ‘Piano Man’ and ‘Rocket Man’ are tasty vanilla sable dough cookies that has to be eaten to be believed.

And, if you’re keen to win some prizes, snap a photo in the installation and tag The Grounds for your chance to win a $200 Grounds voucher, or take a seat at the red grand piano and wow the crowd with your greatest rendition of an Elton John sogn and you could win a $200 grounds voucher.

You might also like:

You can now buy a hazelnut spread by Lindt

This popular sandwich spread has just arrived in Australia

Geminis are the most intelligent star sign