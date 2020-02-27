A study by Go Compare analysed the birth dates of all Nobel Prize winners since 1901, which is 900 people. Using this data, the researchers were able to determine which star signs were the most likely to be more intelligent than their peers.
The study revealed that people with the star sign of Gemini are most likely to be the most intelligent, based on the number of Nobel Prize winners who were born between May 21 and June 21.
You can see the breakdown below.
- Gemini = 97 winners
- Libra = 93 winners
- Virgo = 88 winners
- Cancer = 81 winners
- Aries = 76 winners
- Taurus = 73 winners
- Sagittarius = 71 winners
- Pisces = 66 winners, including Albert Einstein
- Aquarius = 65 winners
- Leo = 64 winners
- Scorpio = 64 winners
- Capricorn = 57 winners