It seems that the confectioners at Allen’s have been inundated with requests for Black Cats on social media, as the sweet treat giant is set to release Black Cats in their very own bags on supermarket shelves on from March 4, 2020, due to popular demand. And, if you were one of those who campaigned for Black Cats, then you can expect to receive a little something special from the team at Allen’s to reward your efforts.

“To honour those that relentlessly tweeted, emailed, took to Facebook and Instagram, and sparked the national move to the delight of all Black Cats Lovers, the team at Allen's has inducted them into the Black Cats Gang. A special club that’s open to the 150 fur-midable trailblazers, the ‘gang’ will be celebrated by way of a limited-edition bag featuring the names of the lolly heroes. They will also receive exclusive Allen’s Black Cats memorabilia, including bespoke pin badges, stickers, pop sockets and personalised bags of Black Cats as a token of their services to Australian aniseed lovers.”

“The mouth-watering aniseed flavoured jellies, Allen’s Black Cats, have been a fan favourite since they were created back in 1961. They are, without a doubt, the number one lolly that fans have wanted in solo packs,” says Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery, Joyce Tan.

“We’ve followed the social media movement that has connected aniseed lovers nationwide, creating a unique community that are mighty, loyal and passionate about their lollies. We’ve heard their cries and are honoured to give the Black Cats Gang and all Black Cats lovers across the country what they’ve asked for.”

Black Cats will be available in Woolworths from March 4, 2020, for $2.95.

