Getty

After blind taste-testing traditional, chocolate chip and gluten-free varieties from supermarkets, bakeries and Costco, the Choice foodies judged each on taste, texture, appearance and aroma.

Baker’s Delight came out on top with both their traditional and chocolate chip hot cross buns getting the best scores from the judges.

“Bakers Delight was the clear winner, with both their traditional and choc chip hot cross buns achieving the top scores in our testing.”

See the top 4 traditional hot cross buns below.

1. Baker’s Delight Traditional Hot Cross Buns

These buns came in first place, with an overall score of 78%. They’re nice and soft, and the spices in the dough give them a great flavour.

Choice

2. Woolworths Traditional Fruit Hot Cross Buns

“Woolworths also did well in our testing, with their traditional buns receiving a score of 72%,” says Clemons. “They have a nice, soft texture, and a good aroma.”

Choice

3. Coles Traditional Fruit Hot Cross Buns

Coles received a score of 71% for their Coles traditional fruit hot cross buns. The sultanas in these buns are evenly distributed and plump.

Choice

4. Aldi Bakers Life Fruit Hot Cross Buns

Aldi’s buns also scored 71% in our testing. These are the second cheapest buns in our test (after Costco buns, which come in packs of 24 only and can only be purchased by members).

Choice

The best chocolate chip hot cross buns

1. Bakers Delight Choc Chip Hot Cross Buns

This Bakers Delight bun scored first place, receiving 82% in our testing. It has lots of chocolate pieces and a good moist, soft texture

Choice

3. Coles Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

“With 28% choc chips, these are the most chocolate-y of the choc chip products we tested,” says Clemons. Overall, these Coles buns scored a solid 77%.

Choice

3. Woolworths Hot Cross Buns with Cadbury Milk Chocolate Chips

"These buns scored 74% in our testing. If you’re a Cadbury fan, these hot cross buns might be a good pick for you - the choc chips in these hot cross buns are made by Cadbury."

Choice

You might also like:

These are all the new hot cross buns flavours you need to know about

How to make your own hot cross buns