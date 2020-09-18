Aldi

The oven is part of Aldi’s upcoming Special Buys outdoor range and it also functions as a charcoal barbecue.

The woodfire pizza oven comes with a pizza stone, cooking grill, charcoal grid and all the other handy accessories you need to be a proper Italian masterchef.

The rest of the range includes barbecue essentials and a 3-piece outdoor seating for $499. The sleek modern design features a white powder-coated aluminium frame with olefin fabric cushions and a slatted coffee table. The multi-function setting can be reconfigured into a sun-lounger when you're not entertaining.

There's also a covetable woven hanging egg chair for $199 - hundreds less than you would pay for a similar chair elsewhere.

Aldi Egg Chair $199 Aldi

Another highlight to make a beeline for is the UV-blockout garden shade sail for $29.99.

The outdoors special buys drops in Aldi stores nationally on Saturday 26 September. As always, stock is limited, so mark the date in your calendar so you don't miss out.

