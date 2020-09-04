Now Aldi is set to rival Kmart’s appliance range with the release of a pastry maker on September 9.

The machine can make sausage rolls and apple turnovers and is priced at $24.95, which is less than Kmart’s $29 appliance.

After recently releasing a 4-in-1 snack appliance that can cook waffles, toasties, doughnuts and cookies, it seems Aldi is stepping it up a notch in 2020.

The sausage roll maker was first shared to the Facebook group Aldi Mums and has racked up hundreds of views and comments since.

One person joked, “I can see the news headline now "riots at every Aldi store across the country over kitchen appliances!”

The special buys catalogue includes a 16L multifunction Air Fryer for $149 with several shelves and a compact food processor for $59.99.



The catalogue also features a wi-fi Thermo Cooker for $499 which includes a touchscreen that tells you when to add each ingredient then presets the duration, temperature, and speed.

Whichever product takes your fancy, be sure to get in quick as Aldi's special buys don't stick around for long!

