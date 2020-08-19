There are Facebook groups dedicated to air fryers, viral trends of people cooking all kinds of food in them, and even brands releasing their own version.



One enthsiast has made it her mission to scour through the numerous recipes and cooking charts to compile an easy guide to cooking with air fryers. And we are so so thankful.

She took to Facebook to share her very handy spreadsheet.

“I needed something with Aussie weights and measurements on it so I have converted a couple of Cooking Charts from the internet with some recipes from the group's Facebook page. Please feel free to use it is it helps you,” she writes.

The chart covers all things including meat, frozen foods, and baking. It also lists the temperature and time you should cook them at depending on weight.

Facebook group Share Kmart Air Fryer Recipes Australia

Over 500 people have since commented on the popular post.



One Facebook user wrote, "I didn't know I could cook so much in it!"

Another added, "As a newbie to air fryers this is brilliant, thank you!"

Before you go off and make everything on this list, it's worth noting that the conversions were made to the nearest whole number. So the measurements should be used as a guide only, and you should keep an eye on anything you’re cooking.

