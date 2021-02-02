1. Greener work spaces

Whether you’re still working from home or tentatively back in the office part-time, flexible work models will be here to stay. While this past year has felt temporary, many are making the changes to improve their at-home work environments by introducing standing desks, ergonomic chairs and more plant-life.

2. Nature-based remedies

While a daily dose of Vitamin C and D have been vital for getting through these tougher months, a new nature-based vitamin is making waves: Vitamin G(arden).

Studies show that Aussies like their space to be a place of relaxation and wellness and what better way to do that then by re-connecting with nature.

Having something to look after can actually help us take better care of ourselves. Simply adding in some healing plants like lemon balm and chamomile will do wonders for your headspace.

3. Nature as teacher

If you think the secret to life is ‘getting outside and away from screens’ then you might be pleased to know that demand for nature play has never been higher.

To get your kids embracing nature as a teacher, create a space in your home for the kids to enjoy some unstructured play where they can explore plant life and the outdoors. Why not try setting up this playground in your backyard? It's sure to keep them busy.

4. Plant-ertaining

With the home becoming the hub of all social interaction, a great way to get creative when cooking is by incorporating plant-life into your meal.

Decorate the table with a plant that ties in with the flavours and theme of your dish.

For a Middle Eastern theme, go for vases of artichokes and decorate with fig leaves and citrus. Or simply move your meal outdoors, it's the best way to make the most of a summer's day.

5. Growing your own

When the pandemic first hit and people began stock-piling herbs, many turned instead to growing their own. Beyond the health benefits, growing herbs and edible plants is also a fulfilling hobby expected to take off in 2021. Start with the easy-to-grow options then move on to trickier ones.

11 plant species to look out for in 2021

1. Crepe myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica)

2. Weeping Japanese maples (Acer palmatum var. dissectum)

3. Zanzibar gem (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

4. Succulent senecio (Senecio barbertonicus)

5. Lilly pilly (Szygium smithii)

6. English Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia)

7. Parrot-beak (Lotus berthelotii)

8. Geranium (Pelargonium capitatum)

9. Orange jessamine (Murraya paniculata)

10. Bull Bay magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora)

11. Common juniper (Juniperus communis)

