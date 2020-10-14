Yates My Garden

Cost: Free

OS: iOS and Android

This app suits those new to gardening and the seasoned pro. Features include detailed information and images of over 1000 plant species, a garden problem solver that searches a database of pests, diseases and weeds plus a seed finder tool that helps work out what or when to plant. There’s also the option to ask an expert a question about your plant by taking a photo and sending it in. The expert will reply with an answer and publish the response so that fellow gardeners can also benefit from your query.

Gardenate

Cost: $1.49

OS: iOS and Android

Featuring over 90 edible plants and herbs, this app can be set to your climate zone and then identifies plants that can be grown in your zone and when. The app also includes plant descriptions and tips on how to get the best out of your garden.

The Garden Planner

Cost: $4.49

OS: iOS

This app describes itself as ‘a personal trainer for Australian vegetable gardeners’ and will help guide you from seed to harvest. The app recommends what to plant and when for your local area and features timelines for important tasks such as watering, fertilising and harvesting.

There are also a number of apps that help identify plants, however most of these apps have been developed for the overseas market and don’t feature Australian natives. Nevertheless, they are still worth taking a look at as most have a growing database of plants. These popular apps include Garden Answers, PlantSnapp and Leafsnap.

