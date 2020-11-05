“I have baked cakes for many years and sold them. However last week on a whim I made cupcakes with this Aldi cake packet according to instructions. Except this time I added an extra egg and this vanilla pudding which I bought at Coles.” she shared to the Facebook group Aldi Mums.

"Well, I don't think I will bother with scratch vanilla cakes anymore. It was fabulous," she wrote.

All you have to do to take your cake to the next level is combine the vanilla pudding into the cake mix like any other ingredient and it will not only add thickness to the batter, but will improve on flavour too.

Other mums were quick to comment and the post received nearly 100 responses. While some people were surprised by the discovery, others had already tried it.

“I use this to make checkerboard cakes. The pudding mix makes the cake batter thicker, so it doesn’t run when adding different colours. I don’t add extra egg though, just mix up the cake mix, colour then carefully stir through the pack of pudding,” one wrote.

“The best packet cake mix ever, it’s a generous mix and is delicious. I’ve given up baking from scratch, this is the way to go,” said another.

“I made it once before and it was the best cake if ever tasted!” chimed in a third.

While this cake hack is impressive as is, one woman had an additional tip to turn the cake into another recipe.

“Mix that pudding mix with 600ml thickened cream, leave a few hours perfect firm custard for trifle, profiteroles, vanilla slice,” she wrote.

