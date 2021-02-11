Though the vans are retro, they have all the modern comforts you could need, from coffee machines to cocktail carts. Though you may not want to spend too much time inside when there is so much to explore.

Take the kids or ditch the kids, and enjoy a romantic get away with your significant other. Either way, there's a caravan for every holiday.

Camplify has rounded-up the best retro vans that will bring back all the nostalgia. Take a look at the top 10 below.

Camplify

It doesn't get any more luxurious than this Byron Bay-based Airstream which functions as a pop-up art hotel. For $250 a day, you can enjoy five-star camping.

Camplify

This stunning '60s Viscount caravan has been restored to its former glory and fitted out with all the camping essentials. For $85 a day, you can sit back and enjoy the scenery in northern New South Wales.

Camplify

Mazzy the Van is a 1973 Viscount Royal vintage caravan that sleeps four and rents for $140 a day. If you get in quick and hire Mazzy before summer's end, you'll be treated to a complimentary gin bar cart, kitted out with a 700ml bottle of Botanist gin as well as all the extras you could need: cocktail shakers, mixers and garnishes.

Explore Victoria's best camping spots in this gorgeous airstream. While retro on the outside, the interior has a coastal feel with an indoor table with leather seats and a large bed in the back. Try it for yourself for $225 a day.

For $80 a day, you can make some memories with this cosy, compact van. With a small bed in the back and a convertible couch, this small home-on-wheels is ideal for couples or pals.

Adventure around Queensland in this dreamy caravan. Be sure to make the most of it by stopping in at some of Australia's best water parks and resorts. For only $40 a day, this 16 feet van has everything you could need for a couples getaway.

This tiny home-on-wheels has been given a complete modern makeover indoors and is fit for a family of four. With a double bed, two bunk beds, and a dining area, Rosie would make the perfect temporary home for any small family.

This adorable abode has been gutted and refurbished with original finishings that blend naturally with a coastal designer influence.

This pink-hued van is an oldie but a goodie. For $190 a day, you can tow Coco out of town for a weekend. The best bit of all? She's so small she'll fit anywhere.

Hit the road with Daisy in tow. There's plenty of space for camping gear, chairs and a gazebo if you want to make a week of it. Bring the kids or a few friends and hit all the beaches in Umina.