What inspired your renovation?
My husband is very handy, I love interior design and we like to have a project on the go! We also love to travel! At that stage we had a one-year-old and thought that caravanning and a young family go together nicely. In saying that, I like my creature comforts so if I was going to get into caravanning it was going to be done my way!
What kind of look were you after?
'Laid-back sophistication' were the words that guided our vision board for the reno.
What was the biggest challenge?
Finding time! Juggling a toddler, being pregnant with our second baby and then having a newborn during the reno definitely blew out the timeline! The biggest technical challenge was cutting to size and installing the new 3mm ply walls.
Talk us through the renovation process
- Demolition. We ripped out everything, including the floor.
- Installed new marine ply floor.
- Electrician rough in.
- Took windows out, cleaned and got refitted with acrylic.
- Insulated walls, installed ply walls and ceiling.
- Built cupboard doors.
- Replaced ceiling hatch, installed new side hatches.
- Painted walls and cupboards.
- Installed new entry door.
- Mechanical fit with a new axle and electric.
- New kitchen, bathroom, sofa bed and bench seat.
- Installed appliances.
- Hooked up plumbing.
- Auto electrician/electrician finish lighting/electricity/battery system.
- Painted the walls.
- Laid vinyl flooring.
- Got van registered.
- Painted and sealed the exterior.
- Styled the interior.
Your best reno sources?
Bunnings is your best friend for a caravan renovation and Caravansplus (online) has great customer service and super-fast shipping.
What's your favourite feature?
The floor! We got vinyl peel and stick planks from Bunnings, cut them in half and laid them in a herringbone pattern. The parquetry floor adds a sense of luxe to the van.
You can follow Steph and Matt's adventures and renovations on Instagram here.
