Before: a wreck Steph Spaninks

After: a sparkling vintage gem Steph Spaninks

What inspired your renovation?

My husband is very handy, I love interior design and we like to have a project on the go! We also love to travel! At that stage we had a one-year-old and thought that caravanning and a young family go together nicely. In saying that, I like my creature comforts so if I was going to get into caravanning it was going to be done my way!

Before and after: an incredible kitchen transformation Steph Spaninks

The vinyl 'peel and stick planks' from Bunnings were laid in a herringbone pattern Steph Spaninks

What kind of look were you after?

'Laid-back sophistication' were the words that guided our vision board for the reno.

What was the biggest challenge?

Finding time! Juggling a toddler, being pregnant with our second baby and then having a newborn during the reno definitely blew out the timeline! The biggest technical challenge was cutting to size and installing the new 3mm ply walls.

Before: Steph and Matt decided to turn this area into a bathroom Steph Spaninks

After: outside the new bathroom Steph Spaninks

After: inside the bathroom Steph Spaninks

Talk us through the renovation process

Demolition. We ripped out everything, including the floor.

Installed new marine ply floor.

Electrician rough in.

Took windows out, cleaned and got refitted with acrylic.

Insulated walls, installed ply walls and ceiling.

Built cupboard doors.

Replaced ceiling hatch, installed new side hatches.

Painted walls and cupboards.

Installed new entry door.

Mechanical fit with a new axle and electric.

New kitchen, bathroom, sofa bed and bench seat.

Installed appliances.

Hooked up plumbing.

Auto electrician/electrician finish lighting/electricity/battery system.

Painted the walls.

Laid vinyl flooring.

Got van registered.

Painted and sealed the exterior.

Styled the interior.

Before: totally unusable Steph Spaninks

After: a bedroom and dining area - completely transformed! Steph Spaninks

Your best reno sources?

Bunnings is your best friend for a caravan renovation and Caravansplus (online) has great customer service and super-fast shipping.

Before and after the dining area makeover Steph Spaninks

What's your favourite feature?

The floor! We got vinyl peel and stick planks from Bunnings, cut them in half and laid them in a herringbone pattern. The parquetry floor adds a sense of luxe to the van.

You can follow Steph and Matt's adventures and renovations on Instagram here.

You might also like:

Before and after: a gorgeous caravan transformation

The ultimate Kmart caravan makeover