Priority Assistance customers include people such as the elderly, people with disabilities, people with compromised immunity and people who are currently in mandatory isolation.

From Thursday March 26, 41 Woolworths stores across the country will only be open from 11am to 6pm. Woolworths has said that being closed for those additional hours will allow staff to focus on meeting the additional demand for online deliveries.

Woolworths stores will continue the dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and disabled, and home delivery services for those who are not eligible for ‘Priority Delivery’ are currently waiting up to a week to receive their groceries.

Getty

See the full list of Woolworths stores with reduced hours below.

Queensland

Chermside Marketplace

Victoria Point

Inala

Jimboomba

Habourtown

Drayton Supermarket

Caloundra

Cleveland

Coorparoo

Nundah

New South Wales

Warabrook

Raymond Terrace Central

Norwest - Circa Shopping Centre

Burwood Plaza

Gosford

Shellharbour Stocklands

Cecil Hills

Spring Farm

Tweed City

Victoria

The Avenue

Oakleigh

Newcomb

Bundoora

Epping

Pakenham (Lakeside South)

Rosebud Central

Fountain Gate

Plenty Valley

Burwood East

Australian Capital Territory

Tuggeranong Hyperdome

South Australia

Findon

Tea Tree Plaza

Seaford

Hallett Cove

Blakes Crossing

Western Australia

Stirling Central

Midland Centrepoint

Ballajura Central

Maddington

Harvest Lakes

Northern Territory

Casuarinia

You might also like:

Supermarkets have put purchase limits on all stock