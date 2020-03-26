Priority Assistance customers include people such as the elderly, people with disabilities, people with compromised immunity and people who are currently in mandatory isolation.
From Thursday March 26, 41 Woolworths stores across the country will only be open from 11am to 6pm. Woolworths has said that being closed for those additional hours will allow staff to focus on meeting the additional demand for online deliveries.
Woolworths stores will continue the dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and disabled, and home delivery services for those who are not eligible for ‘Priority Delivery’ are currently waiting up to a week to receive their groceries.
See the full list of Woolworths stores with reduced hours below.
Queensland
- Chermside Marketplace
- Victoria Point
- Inala
- Jimboomba
- Habourtown
- Drayton Supermarket
- Caloundra
- Cleveland
- Coorparoo
- Nundah
New South Wales
- Warabrook
- Raymond Terrace Central
- Norwest - Circa Shopping Centre
- Burwood Plaza
- Gosford
- Shellharbour Stocklands
- Cecil Hills
- Spring Farm
- Tweed City
Victoria
- The Avenue
- Oakleigh
- Newcomb
- Bundoora
- Epping
- Pakenham (Lakeside South)
- Rosebud Central
- Fountain Gate
- Plenty Valley
- Burwood East
Australian Capital Territory
- Tuggeranong Hyperdome
South Australia
- Findon
- Tea Tree Plaza
- Seaford
- Hallett Cove
- Blakes Crossing
Western Australia
- Stirling Central
- Midland Centrepoint
- Ballajura Central
- Maddington
- Harvest Lakes
Northern Territory
- Casuarinia
