Coles

Coles announced via social media posts that all stores will now be limiting purchases of chilled milk to two units per shopper. This includes all sizes of white dairy milk, plant-based non-dairy and goats milk of both Coles Brand and branded varieties.

Coles has also restricted eggs, chilled pasta, frozen vegetables, frozen desserts to two units per customer. Other restricted items include mince, pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels, paper tissues and hand sanitisers, all capped at two per customer, while toilet paper is still one pack per customer.

Woolworths

Woolworths is now applying a blanket ban of two items per person to everything, except a few highly sought-after items, such as antibacterial wipes, baby wipes, paper towels, rice (2kg and above), serviettes and toilet paper, which are limited to one unit per person.

However, fresh fruit and vegetables, most meat, deli, bakery, seafood, fresh milk, canned fish, drinks, baby food, dog food, cat food and yoghurt currently have no limit.

Aldi

On Tuesday Aldi Australia’s CEO Tom Daunt announced new purchase limits at the German store. Dry pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels and hand sanitizer are all limited to two units per customer.

Warning

However, in a public address this morning the Prime Minister reiterated that Australians should not be hoarding, and they should not be panic-buying. It’s important to only take what you need, and avoid stockpiling behaviour.

